URBANA — A University of Illinois student has been arrested in connection with a noose found hanging in an elevator at Allen Hall over the weekend.
Andrew Smith, 19, who is from Normal, was charged Tuesday with hate crime, a Class 3 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, following his arrest Monday night, according to police and court records.
He is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon.
Campus officials released no information about a possible motive.
About 1 a.m. Sunday, UI Police said, residence hall staff reported that they had found a rope tied into a noose hanging in an elevator at Allen Hall, 1005 W. Gregory Drive, U.
An investigation identified Smith as the offender, police said.
Smith, who lives in the 1000 block of College Court, Urbana, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Monday after an interview with police at his residence hall.
Smith enrolled at the UI in fall 2018 and is majoring in math, according to campus spokeswoman Robin Kaler.
Students had initially reported finding the noose early Sunday morning, Kaler said.
UI Police and multiple campus departments responded quickly, she said.
“The university does not condone acts of intolerance, bias, or prejudice, and University Housing professionals are available to aid students in accessing support services,” she said in a statement.
The investigation is continuing. UI Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 333-1216.
“Our mission at the University Police Department is to maintain a safe and secure environment where our campus community members feel supported and successful,” UI Police Chief Craig Stone said. “We do not tolerate incidents that are perceived by others to be a threat to their safety, and we will always respond quickly to identify offenders and hold them accountable for those actions.”
It’s not the first time a noose has been found on campus.
In 2016 a UI groundskeeper was fired after tossing a noose on a worktable used by a black co-worker, prompting civil rights organizations to look into the matter.
UI officials apologized for that incident and scheduled diversity and training sessions in that unit, where employees had complained of discriminatory treatment for years.
That same year, swastikas were drawn on three campus buildings — Lincoln Hall, the Armory, and Gregory Hall.
And several times within the past year white nationalist stickers were plastered around Campustown.
In a statement Monday, Black Students for Revolution, part of a larger Black United Front on campus, called for "real action" from the administration to combat racist incidents.
The groups called for the students responsible for the noose incident to be dismissed for at least two years; for regular public reporting of all racist incidents reported to UI administrators and housing officials; and for a review of policies related to discipline for “perpetrators of racial hatred,” in conjunction with students affected.
In a public statement supporting those demands Tuesday, Illinois Student Government leaders condemned the “blatantly racist” incident and called it a “continuation of the tradition of white supremacy and racism at this university.”
“Acts such as this and those who commit it have absolutely no place at this University and anywhere for that matter,” the student government statement said.
"These acts move us backwards and are unfortunately becoming the norm in today's America," the statement said.
This is a developing story.