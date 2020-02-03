URBANA — Urbana Alderman Harold “Dean” Hazen is stepping down later this month.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin announced the Ward 6 alderman’s resignation will take effect Feb. 25.
“We’re extremely sorry to see you go,” Marlin said.
After Monday’s city council meeting, Hazen told The News-Gazette he’s resigning so he can focus on his full-time job as chief of public safety at Richland Community College in Decatur, a position he’s held since February 2018.
“I’m working full-time, and it’s conflicting with my schedule in a way I can’t change,” he said. “I accepted a very demanding position and want to give it 100 percent.”
Hazen was elected to the council in 2017 to a four-year term.
The city will take applications to fill Hazen’s position until Feb. 21, Marlin said, followed by interviews with the candidates.
Marlin said they’ll follow the same process that was used to select Shirese Hursey to replace Aaron Ammons as Ward 3 representative after he was elected Champaign County clerk in November 2018.
The candidates will be invited to speak to the city council, and Marlin hopes to have a replacement named on March 9.
“We want to minimize the amount of time that this seat is left vacant,” Marlin said.
Hazen’s replacement will fill his seat until May 2021, following the next city council election that spring, Marlin said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council discussed changes to its liquor code, but it won’t be raising the bar-entry age to 19 to match Champaign’s, as had been proposed.
“Based on considerable feedback we’ve had today and discussion with (Ward 7 Alderman) Jared Miller, who conveyed messages from a number of business owners, we expect that the entry age will stay at 18,” Marlin said. “But we will be looking at an all-ages rider for 14 to 17 (year olds) in response to a request from some bar owners.”
The rider would be intended for all-ages concerts and part of a complete revision of the liquor license ordinance in Urbana.
The council will continue discussing the changes at future meetings.