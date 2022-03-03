URBANA — An Urbana 18-year-old is in custody in the murder of a teen from a rival gang in that city late last year.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Darnell Byrd, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Austin Drive, is accused of fatally shooting Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17, on Dec. 29.
Mr. Atwater-Lewis was shot just after 8 p.m. that Wednesday by a group of people who approached a house in the 1600 block of East Hunter Street, where he and others were inside.
Rietz said one of the people inside the house told police that he saw, from a social-media app, that there were several rivals near his home.
“Then he and that group that was outside were communicating back and forth via social media," Rietz said. "The victim went outside, and as soon as he stepped outside, gunfire erupted."
Mr. Atwater-Lewis, who was also armed, Rietz said, sustained a shot to the head that killed him.
Police found 12 bullet casings near the intersection of Hunter Street and Austin Drive, where Byrd had been seen, Rietz said.
Another two casings were found on the doorstep of the home and another two on the sidewalk.
“Analysis of social media and cellphones plus witness identifications led police to believe that Andrew Byrd was a suspect," Rietz said. "There’s security-camera video from a neighbor’s house that shows three males walking toward the house at the time of the murder, then shows those three running from there."
Police have made no other arrests but are continuing to investigate and look for the others.
Byrd was interviewed by Urbana police Wednesday night and appeared in court Thursday afternoon for arraignment on charges of first-degree murder.
Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $2 million and told him to be back in court March 23 for a probable-cause hearing.
He admitted being present but said the others with him were the shooters.
Rietz said witnesses have identified him as the shooter, but the investigation is continuing. Should Byrd be convicted of firing the shot that killed Mr. Atwater-Lewis, he would face penalties ranging from 45 to 85 years in prison.
Mr. Atwater-Lewis' death was the 10th homicide of 2021 in Urbana, all of which were the result of shootings.