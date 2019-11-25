What say you? Submit your Letter to the Editor by clicking here
URBANA — Nearly a dozen community members spoke out against an agreement with the Urbana school district to place a police officer in Urbana Middle School and another in Urbana High School.
After more than four hours, the city council forwarded the agreement to next week's meeting, when they can continue discussing and amending the 17-page agreement.
They already made one amendment to add an annual stakeholder review of the program, ensuring that the Urbana school board will get another vote on the amended agreement if the city council passes it.
After a similarly lengthy meeting, the Urbana school board voted last week by a 4–3 vote to approve the agreement and send it to the city.
The two officers would be an increase from the single part-time officer that’s historically been there, but the agreement would formalize a situation that’s already somewhat in place this school year.
The city had given its part-time officer more time last school year to spend in the schools after the district eliminated its deans in the spring of 2018, Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin told the school board in October.
After a fight in February at Urbana High School resulted in several students being sent to jail and left one teacher briefly hospitalized, the Urbana police has had an officer at the high school five days a week.
And this school year, the city added an officer to the middle school, Seraphin said.
While the city has been covering most of the costs right now, with the intergovernmental agreement, Urbana would have to pay a one-time cost of $103,813, while the school district would pay $321,300 annually for the officers.
At Monday’s meeting, 11 guests spoke against the agreement, while two spoke in favor.
“We could fund social workers,” said Allan Axelrod, who spoke against the proposal. “We could fund guidance counselors. We could invest in our community.”
Jaime Olson, who has three kids in the district, said she asked them what they thought should be done about the violence in the schools.
While they said they supported seeing more adults at the schools, they were wary of police officers.
"My daughter, who looks exactly like me -- super white, super blonde, blue eyes -- says, 'Mom, lots of people don't feel safe with police. … So many people who have dark skin are not going to feel safe,'" Olson said.
Ricardo Diaz urged the council to “slow it down a little bit” and said he’s against “having school resource officers acting like policemen at the school and carrying weapons.”
Seraphin said the officers would indeed carry their guns openly, but would have a modified “softer” uniform.
"We recognize that there's at least some impact and that is why we decided to try with what we call a modified, a softer uniform," he said. "But yes, they would have an open carry, and I think a belt with a variety of different tools on it gives them more tools, should they need them, they have access to more lesser-force options."
While he said he understood the concerns some residents have with the proposal, he hoped the officers would be a “fantastic opportunity for us to increase these non-enforcement contacts and to have interaction between police and the public.”
"Part of what we envisioned for this is that there's an opportunity for them … to fulfill those three roles -- that teacher role, that informal counselor role, and yes, that law enforcement officer role, should it be necessary," Seraphin said.
Theresa Sweeney spoke in support of the proposal, saying the addition of the officers since the fight in February, the school “has settled down significantly.”
Ward 6 alderman Dean Hazen agreed.
"I want to thank you for getting the school under control so quickly," he told Jennifer Ivory-Tatum, who was named superintendent of the Urbana school district in May. "Frankly, I didn't think it could be done."
"Thank you. It's been a team effort, for sure," Ivory-Tatum said.
Alderman Brown asked whether items seized by the officers during a search would be admissible in court, as the schools only requires "reasonable suspicion" while the police need "probable cause."
"If they find something during that search, because it's a school … and has this lower standard of suspicion, would that be admissible in criminal court? It seems like it wouldn't be a criminal search anymore. It would just be used for disciplinary matters," Brown said. "Is that right?"
"Generally speaking, I would say it might depend on what it is that is found,' Seraphin said. "If it's a gun, then that might be different than if it's a small amount of cannabis that the school would like to address through a disciplinary matter."
Ward 3 alderwoman Shirese Hursey asked whether officers would help educate students about what’s allowed and not.
"Children, in particular midde-school aged, are ignorant about a lot of different laws, and I'm finding that they're very ignorant at the high school level as well," Hursey said. "Does the SRO at any time during the school year … engage in some kind of educational forum … to inform kids that these are the things you don't want to do. These are the things that can get you in trouble."
Ivory-Tatum said that didn’t happen this year because the full-time school resource officer program isn’t permanent, but said “one of our biggest goals is education” and expected this would happen in future years.
Ward 1 alderwoman Maryalice Wu asked at what point officers would step in versus administrators.
It’s an “issue of severity,” Seraphin said. "Where exactly that line is? You're right. It's difficult."