ST. JOSEPH —A two-vehicle crash on Sunday night east of St. Joseph resulted in the death of a 62-year-old St. Joseph woman.
Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Rebecca S. Gerald.
Northrup said Ms. Gerald was westbound on U.S. 150 at 8:35 p.m. when her vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle.
The eastbound vehicle was driven by a 15-year-old female from Homer. She and her passenger, William Wallace, 47, of Homer, were both taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the coroner’s office.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.