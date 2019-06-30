Monday 11 a.m. Update
URBANA — An Urbana fire official says the stormy weather is to blame for a blaze at a house near Crystal Lake Park Sunday night.
Chief Fire Investigator Jeremy Leevey says crews were called at 5:43 p.m to 110 Crystal Lake Drive for a report of an attic fire in the northeast corner of the home.
Leevey says firefighters were able to contain the flames to the attic above one bedroom. But he adds that crews did have to pull down some ceiling in that room to get to the fire.
Leevey says investigators are not sure yet whether the blaze was caused by lightning or from a tree that fell on a high voltage line behind the house.
He says the resident, who was not home at the time, will only be displaced for a day or two. Damages are estimated at $25,000.
There were no injuries.
Original Sunday
URBANA — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire east of Crystal Lake Park.
The Urbana Fire Department was called to a working fire in the 100 block of Crystal Lake Drive, Urbana.
Fire officials said they received the call at 5:43 p.m. Sunday.
No other information was immediately available.