Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.