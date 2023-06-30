PHOTO GALLERY: Storms wallop East Central Illinois
Mature trees were split in two and shredded of limbs and leaves, semis were blown over on the interstate backing up traffic for hours, a grain elevator roof went flying, downed power poles blocked roads, crops were laid over and fence posts set in concrete were snapped off at the base.
The latest after storms walloped East Central Illinois on Thursday:
***
Christie Clinic has posted its clinic in Tuscola on Main was still without power Friday and appointments there were being rescheduled.
Carle Health’s facilities in the area were all open Friday.
The Urbana School-Based Health Center will be closed Friday through Wednesday due to a power outage at Urbana High School. Medical and dental appointments scheduled for the school health center were being moved to Frances Nelson Health Center, 819 Bloomington Road, C.
ImpactLife says it lost about 70 blood donations from Thursday’s expected collections due to storm-related power outages, blood drive cancellations, missed appointments and closures of donor centers locations.
Power was back on Friday at all locations, and the blood service is hoping to make up losses Friday and over the weekend to get supply to needed levels for the July 4 holiday.
***
Champaign and Urbana public works crews continued dealing with trees down in roadways and non-functioning traffic lights Friday morning.
The cities are moving trees and limbs that fell on roadways, but public works officials say property owners will need to call tree services about trees down on private property.
“We are continuing to be inundated with calls from all over the city,” Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester said Friday.
Public works crews worked late Thursday night, and were expected to continue working through the weekend, he said.
Champaign public works is requesting that residents call only about urgent situations, such as blocked roads or traffic signals out. For non-urgent matters, send an email to publicworks@champaignil.gov.
Urbana had four public works crews out Friday, three of them working in priority areas in central and southern parts of the city where there was a lot of damage to mature trees, public works Director Tim Cowan said.
There were still a fair number of power outages and traffic lights out in Urbana, and at some intersections crews have placed four-way stops until the traffic lights are working again.
Cowan said there were still some roads blocked, but that situation was likely to be relieved by lunchtime.
Urbana is working on plans to offer a special curbside pickup of downed tree limbs and branches starting July 5 on regular U-Cycle pickup days in neighborhoods, Cowan said. That will give everyone the upcoming weekend to get tree debris picked up and moved to the curb, he said.
The Village of Mahomet has scheduled a special brush and tree limb collection for the week of July 10.
Materials to be collected should be at the curbside in residents’ designated zones no later than 7 a.m. on their collection days.
Complete trees or materials thicker than six inches or longer than five feet can’t be accepted.
***
The Champaign County Forest Preserve offices and Lake of the Woods Golf Course were closed Friday due to a power outage and storm damage.
The forest preserve staff posted on Facebook that all golf facilities, including the pro shop, will remain closed until further notice. Clean-up was underway.
Homer Lake Forest Preserve was expected to be closed through noon Friday due to storm damage.
Eco-Adventures at Lake of the Woods Friday morning was canceled due to the power outage at Elks Lake Pavilion.
As of Friday morning, the grand finale of Freedom Fest at Lake of the Woods was still on, with the gates opening at 4 p.m.
“We are keeping our eyes and ears on the weather forecast throughout the day, and will update the public if any changes are made to the schedule," the district posted.
***
Willard Airport, which closed Thursday afternoon due to storm damage and a power outage, expected to resume normal operations Friday morning.
Airport Executive Director Tim Bannon said power was restored to the terminal late Thursday night and both airline and airport systems were back online.
“We are resuming normal operations, and plan for the mid-day flights to operate normally,” he said.
Temporary repairs have been completed to the terminal roof, which was damaged by the storm, but access to certain areas of the terminal was being restricted due to equipment in those areas.
“However, all critical areas are open,” he said.