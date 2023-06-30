PHOTO GALLERY: Storms wallop East Central Illinois

Mature trees were split in two and shredded of limbs and leaves, semis were blown over on the interstate backing up traffic for hours, a grain elevator roof went flying, downed power poles blocked roads, crops were laid over and fence posts set in concrete were snapped off at the base.

The latest after storms walloped East Central Illinois on Thursday:

***

Willard Airport, which closed Thursday afternoon due to storm damage and a power outage, expected to resume normal operations Friday morning.

Airport Executive Director Tim Bannon said power was restored to the terminal late Thursday night and both airline and airport systems were back online.

“We are resuming normal operations, and plan for the mid-day flights to operate normally,” he said.

Temporary repairs have been completed to the terminal roof, which was damaged by the storm, but access to certain areas of the terminal was being restricted due to equipment in those areas.

“However, all critical areas are open,” he said.