Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 89F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.