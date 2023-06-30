ABOVE: Richard Duncan looks out his front door at fallen trees and electric lines in Sidney following Thursday’s afternoon storms. BELOW: A grain storage facility at Premier Cooperative in Sidney was heavily damaged.
PHOTO GALLERY: Storms wallop East Central Illinois
Mature trees were split in two and shredded of limbs and leaves, semis were blown over on the interstate backing up traffic for hours, a grain elevator roof went flying, downed power poles blocked roads, crops were laid over and fence posts set in concrete were snapped off at the base.
Workers prepare to place a tarp over a hole in the roof of Savoy’s Willard Airport terminal following Thursday’s afternoon storms.
Robin Scholz photos/The News-Gazette
Ryan Gernentz cuts up a maple tree that fell on his property at Scarborough and Prairie in Sidney following Thursday’s afternoon storms on June 29, 2023.
Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette
A tree and electric both down on Prairie St. in Sidney following Thursday’s afternoon storms on June 29, 2023.
Robin Scholz/ The News-Gazette
A grain storage facility at Premier Cooperative in Sidney following Thursday’s afternoon storms on June 29, 2023.