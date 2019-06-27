CHAMPAIGN — Despite a decrease over the last two years in vehicle break-ins since Champaign police devoted two detectives almost full-time to property crimes, the last few weeks have been rough.
“We’ve seen over the last couple weeks an uptick in the number of reports of burglary to motor vehicles throughout the city,” said Lt. Nate Rath, the command officer who oversees the property crimes unit.
“A lot of these burglaries have been crimes of opportunity and are often associated with unlocked vehicles or vehicles with valuables in plain sight,” he said.
It can happen to anyone, even someone exposed to crime daily. Like a prosecutor, who’s also been a crime victim. Four times.
“My car was in the driveway. I had been running errands and had not locked it the last time I went out to get something out of it,” said Bridget Schott, an assistant Champaign County state’s attorney.
Schott lives in in a house in south Champaign. On May 14, her sport utility vehicle in her driveway was entered, the fourth time in the seven years she’s lived there.
“I got my cellphone charger out of it at midnight,” she said. “Then when I got up to go up to go to work about 7:15, I went out and saw the car had been trashed. When I looked to see what was gone, I realized right away my golf clubs were gone.”
Having played on the golf team at Illinois Wesleyan, the bag had her name and her alma mater’s name on it. So in addition to utility, the clubs had sentimental value, upping her irritation factor.
She posted her tale of woe on the Next Door neighborhood chat group, which has been buzzing the last couple of months with other examples of vehicle burglaries, vandalisms and even vehicle thefts in Champaign and Savoy.
For the first three weeks of June, Rath said, there was a “noticeable spike” in break-ins, despite the overall downward trend of the last couple years.
“In June 2018, we had 40 burglary to motor vehicle reports. In June 2019, through the 23rd, there were 56,” he said.
Department spokesman Tom Yelich said in 2018, burglaries to motor vehicles were down 45 percent from 2017. And so far in 2019, they are down another 27 percent from 2018, which was the lowest year in recent memory for vehicle break-ins, he said.
“We are hoping to remind the public there are things they can do to reduce the ability or the enticement for an individual to be interested in going into cars and taking things. Always lock your car, and any valuables, lock in the trunk out of sight,” Rath said, repeating the mantra of crime prevention folks everywhere.
Rath said vehicle burglaries have been reported at all times of the day and from all parts of the city “but a few more in the northwest and southwest areas of town.”
“We are directing additional patrol to those areas. Generally speaking, we are sharing information with patrol officers to be as vigilant as they can be while driving around looking for suspicious activities or windows down,” he said.
Warmer weather usually means residents are more apt to leave their garage doors open. Officers patrolling late at night or early in the morning will try to make contact with homeowners if they see that, Rath said.
His property crimes unit is also doing what it can to make use of evidence collected at the crime scenes in hopes of finding the burglars.
Schott, meantime, has been in touch with area pawnshops, has combed Facebook for people selling items, and had her police officer friends on the lookout for her golf clubs. Six weeks later and still no sign of them.
Her house is now lit up like a landing strip since her three dogs didn’t exactly spring to action when the burglar hit.
“I replaced all the exterior lights with 100-watt bulbs. There’s one on the front of the house, one on the post, two coach lights and two more floodlights on either side of the back gate. And I set up a security camera the other day,” she said. Her neighborhood has little to no street lighting.
She has also been more mindful about removing valuables from her car, which she is parking in her driveway because the garage is temporarily being used as storage for a friend in transition.
In one of her previous car break-ins, her car was locked but the burglar used a brick to break the window.
She admits she left her purse on the car seat in that incident. Because she had taken her wallet in to her house, the burglar made off with an almost empty purse, which he or she tossed on the sidewalk not far from her house.
Her latest victimization has been slightly less painful but still educational.
“It was a lot easier to move on from just the car being unlocked (and burgled) than to have to go and have it fixed,” she said.