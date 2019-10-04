URBANA — A 15-year-old Urbana boy who admitted having a stolen gun that was later linked to an incident where a home was shot up was sentenced Friday to seven years in juvenile prison.

In imposing the sentence, Judge Tom Difanis said the teen is beyond the control of the adults in his life and needs to be locked up, pointing to the youth’s “absolutely outrageous” behavior in detention earlier this week, where he threatened to kill a staff member.

The teen pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in mid-September, admitting that on May 12, he possessed the gun of a relative who worked in law enforcement.

That gun was later linked through analysis by the state crime lab to a May 12 shooting at a house on West Beslin Street in Urbana. Several people were inside during the shooting but were not harmed. Bullet casings found at the scene matched the gun, which also had the youth’s fingerprints on it.

While the teen admitted taking the gun from his relative’s gun box without her knowledge, he denied shooting at the Beslin residence.

Urbana High student gets probation for bringing ammo to school The 15-year-old was arrested May 13 at the high school after Urbana police were alerted that there a threat involving a gun had allegedly been made to a student at another school via social media.

The youth was arrested May 13 at Urbana High School after ammunition was found in his backpack. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor unlawful possession of firearm ammunition and was sentenced to two years of probation.

The crime lab results from the May 12 house shooting came back after that, leading to additional charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen gun.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz agreed that the youth could plead guilty to possession of a stolen gun and have the more serious charge dismissed.

Filling in Friday for Rietz, Assistant State’s Attorney Alex Boyd agreed with the recommendation of a juvenile probation officer who said prison probably was the best option for the youth.

Calling the teen’s behavior “inconsistent,” Boyd said it was the negative aspects of his conduct at Urbana High School and in detention — numerous fights, absences, disrespect for authority — that were “concerning.”

“When things go bad, they go very bad,” Boyd said, referring to an outburst the teen had at the detention center Wednesday after having been given a 30-minute timeout for acting up in a classroom.

Difanis recited for the record some of the threatening and profane language the teen said to a female correctional officer who was taking him back to his pod.

Boyd noted the teen also had a 2018 adjudication for attempted child molestation in Indiana, for which he received probation. Difanis also recited the details of that crime, which involved the youth overpowering a younger female relative in an attempt to have sex with her.

The teen’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom, urged the judge to give him a chance at a community-based sentence that would be closely monitored by a probation officer and could include him wearing a GPS device. She said his grandmother was working to get him into a smaller school setting where he could also get help for what she described as his “emotional disability.”

Difanis said the teen’s family had done everything they could to try to help him but that his difficulties were his own fault.

“The bottom line is this young man has a volatile and violent temper,” the judge said.