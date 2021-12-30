URBANA — An Urbana teen-ager was killed in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side Wednesday night.
Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17, is the tenth person to die by gunfire in Urbana this year.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said officers were called to the 1600 block of Hunter Street, east of Philo Road and south of Washington Street, just after 8 p.m. for shots fired.
They found Mr. Atwater-Lewis with a fatal shot to the head. He was pronounced dead later at Carle Hospital.
Smysor said their preliminary information is that he had been approached by several people on the street just before the shooting.
There have been more than 100 confirmed shootings in Urbana this year.
Mr. Atwater-Lewis’ death came about 24 hours after Champaign police investigated two men being shot in that city, which has dealt with more than 250 shootings and 17 gun deaths.
No arrests have been made in any of this week’s shootings.
Illinois State Police are assisting Urbana with the crime scene investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.