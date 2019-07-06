URBANA — Following a heated discussion Monday night regarding the imposition of rules that Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center officials said would threaten the center’s ability to remain open, City Administrator Carol Mitten said she’s simply following city code.
Mitten explained Tuesday that the memo the city sent to the IMC in March made clear that new rules would be in effect after police found alcohol there after an event where it wasn’t supposed to be allowed. Those rules require hosts of future events there to apply for a permit 45 days in advance, pay a $100 processing fee and submit a security plan.
Mitten said the ordinance was violated, so the IMC is essentially “on probation.”
That was the first place “where we got off on the wrong foot,” she said, because the IMC thought the new rules applied only to events with alcohol, not all events.
Still, IMC officials said the “probationary” requirements are onerous for a largely volunteer-based organization that books free events catering to under-represented communities.
“That’s my word, not anything in the ordinance,” Mitten said of the word “probation.” “We’ve never invoked it on anyone before, so we’re figuring it out at the same time they are. And what we’re discovering is that the volume of events they have is taxing them, and it’s taxing us.”
Mitten wants the city to come to an “amicable agreement” with the IMC as soon as possible because if the volume of applications continues, the required processing time would be “quite a lot” to handle for city staff who are already stretched thin.
She said she’s interested in coming up “with a streamlined process on both sides” but added that the rules invoked on the IMC, which followed its March violation, is a “requirement” under the city code.
“I regret that we’re having what appears to be a high level of animosity, because we don’t feel that way toward the IMC,” Mitten said. “But there’s no provision in the ordinance that allows us to waive these requirements. So we’re trying to work within the ordinance as we have it right now and spending a lot of staff time trying to accommodate as best we can. We’ll be putting forward some revisions that will help on both sides.”
For example, people who frequently book events at the IMC could potentially be approved with a single application, a single fee and a standard security plan, so they don’t have to apply each time, Mitten said. She added that maybe the city could also shorten the number of days in advance that a permit must be filed, though “not significantly, because we still do have some internal work to be done.”
One big sticking point is having “an accountable individual on site,” Mitten said. “It’s hard for us not to expect that because we need a point of contact available in real time.”
It’s clear, though, that the current situation can’t continue for the city or the IMC. Mitten said in just the past 24 hours, the amount of time that has been spent on the matter is “quite substantial,” with staff having to process special-event permits.
Mitten also apologized for the issue “becoming so contentious” and said she’ll continue to meet with IMC officials to resolve it.
She added that the city probably won’t have the ordinance recommendations ready for the regularly scheduled city council meeting Monday because Mayor Diane Marlin will be out of town, but she expects modifications to be proposed in the near future.
When asked why she couldn’t just ignore the ordinance and place a hold on probationary requirements until the issue is resolved, Mitten said she wouldn’t want to put herself or her staff in that position.
“I don’t want them in the position of having to say to the council that at some points what we do is we selectively ignore your ordinances when we feel it’s suitable,” Mitten said. “That’s not what we do here.”