URBANA — Urbana Ward 2 Alderman Eric Jakobsson is resigning at the end of the month.
The city is now taking applications for the position, which Jakobsson has held for about nine years.
He said in a news release that he’s stepping down to pursue new directions in teaching, writing and research.
"It is with very mixed feelings that I am stepping away from my Council seat at this time,” Jakobsson said. “I hope it has been clear from my demeanor that I have enjoyed myself. But I am very excited at new directions that have opened up to me, in teaching, research, and writing.”
He also said that at 81 years old, “there is neither the time nor the energy to do it all and also be a responsible member of Council.”
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin has 60 days from Jakobsson’s resignation to recommend an appointment to the city council to fill the remainder of his term, according to the news release.
An emeritus biochemistry professor at the University of Illinois, Jakobsson was appointed to his position in 2010.
Jakobsson's announcement follows by 10 days the resignation of Urbana City Clerk Charlie Smyth, who left office May 30 because of health issues.
The 64-year-old Smyth had served as a city council member, a library board member and as city clerk, since 1989.