URBANA — One of the most repeated critiques of Alderwoman Grace Wilken’s pitch a week earlier — that her call to include language in the budget prohibiting the purchase by police of license-plate readers and any “newly implemented surveillance or investigatory technology” without due public process and approval from the council was far too broad and vague — wasn’t the issue the second time around.
It was the details that did in Wilken and Alderman Chris Evans’ proposed amendment to the budget, which fell by a 5-2 vote, led to some tense moments during a 20-minute discussion tuned debate and prompted Mayor Diane Marlin to say: “Frankly, I think it compromises public safety.”
Here’s how version No. 1 read:
”The approved budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 does NOT pre-authorize or pre-approve the use of budget funds for license plate readers, drone surveillance or other newly implemented surveillance or investigatory technology. Any purchase or implementation of such technology requires due public process and approval from Council.”
Here’s the revised version, which was accompanied by a mini-glossary of some of the new terms included:
“The approved budget for fiscal year 2023-2024 does NOT pre-authorize or pre-approve the use of budget funds for license plate readers, drone surveillance, stingrays, closed-circuit television cameras, biometric surveillance technology, gunshot detection and location hardware, x-ray vans, surveillance-enabled light bulbs, social media monitoring software, through-the-wall sensors/radar or predictive policing software; any purchase or implementation of such surveillance technology requires due public process and approval from Council.”
Reaction was immediate.
“Has anybody else in the city — like staff — seen this?” Alderwoman Maryalice Wu asked.
Wilken: “I have not sent it to others ...”
Evans: “No. Staff has not seen this.”
Wu: “Here’s the deal with some of this technology. ... There are things that we might not quite understand. ... I don’t feel comfortable passing something this broad without having staff and legal look through it to make sure it’s actually doing what is the intent of city council but is also workable at the city level.”
After Evans’ first of two reminders — that “this resolution is only for bringing these things to public discussion and for a vote by city council … not an against or for these things” — fellow council members began picking apart the specifics.
Alderwoman Chaundra Bishop questioned the addition of closed-circuit surveillance, noting: “We have cameras in the City Building.”
“I see on here social-media mining,” Alderman James Quisenberry said. “Looking at social media is an investigative tool. It is by all means an investigative tool. Are we going to prohibit companies from collecting information, mining people, from residents of the city of Urbana? Is that what we’re looking at? Because that is a matter for the state or the federal government to address.”
Alderwoman Shirese Hursey noted that incoming police chief Larry Boone would surely have opinions about some of the proposed restrictions in the revised amendment.
Marlin re-read her statement from the week prior, saying she wanted it to be entered into the public record. It focused solely on the controversial topic of automated license-plate readers — and the city’s vow not purchase them “without explicit majority approval from the Urbana City Council.”
(A bid to do so last year failed in Urbana, with Bishop, Evans, Wilken and Jaya Kolisetty citing the lack of evidence that they prevent violence and their preference for spending the money on programs to address the root causes of violence).
Kolisetty said she didn’t “have adequate time to review all the sections that are included in here” but added she would favor budget language about license-plate readers specifically.
“We didn’t see any movement on that last year,” she said. “So providing that peace of mind for people by being specific, if that’s the specific concern, is where I would land.”
And here’s where things went off the rails.
Hursey, one of two African American members of the city council: “I’m kind of dovetailing what Jaya said. Peace of mind is ... kind of subjective. The reason why the whole issue with ALPRs really came to city council was not about because it wasn’t in the budget; it was because Black babies were dying by gunfire. That’s why. We were hearing gunfire five nights a week. And in the middle of the afternoon.
“My take with any of this is that there was a certain percentage of the public that requested ALPRs. There was a certain percentage of the public that feels safer because police do monitor people’s social media, because that’s where they brag about what they do. This is something that I don’t think many of you even understand — that that’s how a lot of the police investigations start and that’s how we are able to find people that are harming other folks.”
After Marlin interjected —“I’d like to remind us: Let’s keep the conversation focused on the language in front of us here” — Hursey didn’t let up:
“Yeah, we can keep it focused on that, but what I’m focusing on is that some of the stuff listed in this is some of the very investigative tools we need to find people who are harming others. And I’m sorry if it makes some people feel uncomfortable, but if you feel uncomfortable, I want you to think about a lot of the crime that is happening and has happened ...”
As Hursey kept speaking, Kolisetty called for a point of order. Neither relented, with Hursey repeating “You opened the door, you opened the door” — four times — while Kolisetty continued: “This doesn’t seem relevant to the discussion at hand ... providing assertions about other council members that are not appropriate.”
Marlin called for order, then a vote.
Evans and Wilken cast the lone yeses.
IN OTHER COUNCIL ACTION
— Amended: The city budget, to include a $100,000 placeholder dedicated to partnerships for environmental projects. Proposed by Wilken and backed in a 5-2 vote by Bishop, Evans, Kolisetty and Quisenberry, it will transfer money from the general fund to projects to be determined.
“The details would need to be figured out along the way,” said Wilken, who mentioned three specific partnerships as possibilities — Sola Gratia Farm for supporting community gardens in southeast Urbana, “edible landscapes” on city-owned property and a food-based composting program at the Landscape Recycling Center.
— Appointed: Chyvonne Gibson to the city’s Human Relations Commission.
— Re-appointed: Ricardo Diaz and Katrina Kindle to the Civilian Police Review Board, DeShawn Williams to the Community Development Commission and Ashlee McLaughlin to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
— Approved: A three-year renewal of an arrangement with the University of Illinois that dates back to the late 1950s. The city will continue to perform inspections of privately owned certified housing in west Urbana, a process that typically begins and ends in September, save for any follow-ups for building code violations.
In return, the city will receive $19,000 for the 2023-24 school year, $19,570 for 2024-25 and $20,157 for 2025-26.