URBANA — Across the Land of Lincoln, there’s no city or village friendlier to bicyclists than Urbana.
So says the League of American Bicyclists, which recognized the city with gold medal status in its Bicycle Friendly Communities rankings for 2023-27.
Eighteen Illinois cities made the list of 506 — including Champaign (silver status) — but Urbana scored the lone gold.
Of the 12 states that make up the Midwest, just four cities received gold status, all in Big Ten towns: Urbana; Ann Arbor, Mich.; Bloomington, Ind.; and Minneapolis.
Communities are judged by how they fare in five criteria: engineering (physical infrastructure and hardware to support cycling), education (programs that ensure the safety, comfort and convenience of cyclists and fellow road users), encouragement (incentives, promotions and opportunities that inspire and enable people to ride), enforcement (equitable laws and programs that ensure motorists and cyclists are held accountable) and evaluation (processes that demonstrate a commitment to measuring results and planning for the future).
Also recognized by the Washington, D.C.-based non-profit:
— Champaign’s Neutral Cycle, one of just three Illinois businesses given gold status.
— Three silver status local organizations: the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District, Champaign County Regional Planning Commission and Urbana Park District/Phillips Recreation Center.
— The University of Illinois, among seven silver state universities.