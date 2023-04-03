URBANA — A year and two days after Bryant Seraphin’s last shift as Urbana police chief, the city has identified a finalist for his permanent replacement.
Minutes after council members emerged from executive session Monday night, the city announced that Larry Boone — who retired as police chief of Norfolk, Va., in 2022 — is the sole finalist for the job.
“We are fortunate to have attracted a candidate who represents such a clear fit in both leadership and experience for our community,” Mayor Diane Marlin said of the 33-year law enforcement veteran.
In Monday’s announcement, the city touted Boone’s vast experience in Norfolk (titles ranging from patrol officer to K-9 officer to detective) and the honors he piled up along the way (Officer of the Year, medal of valor from the Virginia Police Work Dog Association, 34 commendation letters/awards).
“Additionally,” the city said, “Mr. Boone was recognized nationally in 2020 for building trust through community programs by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and subsequently recognized nationally and internationally for managing civil unrest in Norfolk following the killing of George Floyd.”
A Georgia Southern grad, Boone received a master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion. He served as police chief for the last six years of his time in Norfolk.
Boone was among the candidates referred to Urbana by the executive recruitment firm Polihire following a months-long search. The next steps in the process will include April interviews with city staff, council members and others.
Of the length of the process, Marlin said: “Law enforcement positions, across the board, are some of the most difficult to recruit for in today’s landscape.”
Deputy Chief Rich Surles has filled in as Urbana’s interim chief since Seraphin’s retirement.