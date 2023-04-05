URBANA — The Urbana school board has approved a new three-year contract with the teachers' union.
The contract, already ratified a week ago by the Urbana Education Association, was approved by the school board unanimously Tuesday.
Contract negotiations had been underway since this past November.
Highlights include average pay increases for licensed staff of $3,100 for year one and $2,000 for each of the second and third years.
Also included is a higher hourly minimum starting pay for other employees of $18 for the first year, $18.50 for the second year and $19 for the third year, plus additional annual increases for years of service and education beyond a high school diploma.
Other highlights include allowing new hires year-to-year credit for all previous years of teaching experience, designated stipends for teaching positions that are hard to hire, recruit and retain and increases in personal leave based on years of service in the school district.
The contract also includes financial incentives for staff with certain professional licenses and certifications and the creation of a joint student discipline committee to meet annually regarding discipline guidelines and procedures.
“We are excited about the leverage that this new contract will bring Urbana in our ability to recruit high-quality candidates to our district while also retaining our amazing, innovative and creative staff, said Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum.
Mark Foley, president of the UEA, said the union’s goal was to make Urbana a place here new teachers want to come and veteran teachers want to stay.
“We believe this contract goes a long way toward accomplishing that goal,” he said.