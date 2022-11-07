URBANA — Urbana police and members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force and METRO SWAT unit took an Urbana man into custody Monday morning for the alleged armed robbery of two victims last month.
Ra-Juan Williams, 23, was arrested at 6 a.m. on a court-ordered search warrant at his residence in the 800 block of Oakland Avenue.
The search warrant was in addition to an outstanding Champaign County arrest warrant that detectives obtained for Williams for two cases of armed robbery on Oct. 13 in which Williams allegedly lured the victims to different parking lots at Town and Country Apartment Complex under the guise of selling them cellphones, which had been advertised on Facebook Marketplace.
Police said in both cases, Williams allegedly presented or threatened the victims with a pistol and stole cash from them.
Bond for Williams was listed at $150,000. He was taken into custody without incident.
Police said evidence related to the crimes Williams was arrested for was found inside his home. He was transported to the Champaign County jail awaiting further legal proceedings.