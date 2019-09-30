SPRINGFIELD — Urbana attorney Steve Beckett has been named the Abraham Lincoln historian on the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum Board of Trustees, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday.
He previously chaired the museum’s advisory board from 2012 to 2015, leading the push to separate it from the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency.
This was accomplished in 2017, when then-Gov. Bruce Rauner signed an executive order establishing it as a freestanding state agency.
Beckett, who has taught at the University of Illinois College of Law, frequently lectures on the law practices of Abraham Lincoln and is a board member of the Abraham Lincoln Association. A UI law graduate, he founded the Urbana firm Beckett & Webber in 1988.