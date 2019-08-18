URBANA — An Urbana-based science fiction magazine has won a Hugo Award.
Uncanny Magazine, which is produced in Urbana, was named the winner of the Hugo for best semiprozine, in other words the best semi-professional magazine.
The award was announced during ceremonies Sunday afternoon in Dublin, Ireland.
For Uncanny magazine co-editor and University of Illinois graduate Lynne M. Thomas, this marked her eighth lifetime Hugo.
Thomas is the head of the Rare Book and Manuscript Library at the University of Illinois.
For her husband, Parkland College graduate and other co-editor, Michael Damian Thomas, this marked his fifth Hugo win.The Hugos are a set of literary awards voted on by members of the World Science Fiction Convention and presented annually by the World Science Fiction Society for the best science fiction or fantasy works and achievements of the previous year.
“We were absolutely thrilled to learn we won this award,” Lynne Thomas said.
The couple will receive their prize, a statuette featuring a big chrome rocket on top of a base, in the mail in the near future.
Uncanny Magazine is relatively new to the world of science fiction publishing. It is currently in its sixth year.
But it already features world-class writers providing science-fiction and fantasy stories for publication within the magazine.