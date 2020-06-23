URBANA — At its meeting Monday, the Urbana City Council unanimously approved a resolution in support of the “10 Shared Principles” developed in 2018 by the state NAACP and association of police chiefs.
While saying they supported the principles, some council members said the resolution should be just the beginning of how the city reforms the way its police operates.
“This is the first step in a very long journey,” said Ward 7 Alderman Jared Miller. “Let’s not lose sight of the big picture.”
“These are not all the items we’re going to implement,” said Maryalice Wu, who represents Ward 1. “I don’t want the community to think that we’re on hold until” September.
The city will also host a “10 Shared Principles” workshop Sept. 17 with community members and law enforcement.
The “10 Shared Principles” include commitments to procedural justice, community policing, diversity in police departments and de-escalation training.
Champaign and the University of Illinois police had already adopted these principles.
“Change is what we’re aiming for,” said Minnie Pearson, the president of the local NAACP chapter. “We want our police officers to actually say, ‘I understand this. I see where it will benefit. I am going to totally buy into this.’”
The city’s civilian police review board will also convene Wednesday for a special meeting — its first since January — to consider changes to make it more responsive.
The civilian review board will discuss changing the frequency of its meetings from quarterly to monthly, discontinuing the requirement that police complaints be notarized, revising the complaint and appeal forms and setting up a subcommittee to review all complaints about police, whether they’re appealed or not.
As it is now, the civilian board only reviews complaints that are appealed, and since 2011, only four complaints have been appealed and reviewed by the board, its chairman, Mikhail Lyubansky, said at a council meeting earlier this month.