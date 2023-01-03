URBANA — The Urbana City Council is tabling its discussion on a proposed three-year contract for the Urbana Police Department to answer questions raised by the public and council members.
Council members at the Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday evening unanimously voted to move the police contract discussion to a date no sooner than Jan. 17.
“There will be a presentation at that time,” Mayor Diane Marlin said. “We received questions from city council yesterday evening that staff want to prepare the answers to, and we have got some meetings they’ll be scheduling with community stakeholders this week.”
The proposed contract contains annual pay raises — 3.25 percent in years one and two and 3.6 percent in year three — for all police represented by the union, and makes Juneteenth the department’s 10th paid holiday.
City staff and bargainers from the union representing Urbana police (Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 70) met Nov. 4, 2022, to negotiate.
“(B)oth teams also spent many hours preparing for negotiations to maximize the effectiveness of time spent at the table,” the city said.
FOP members ratified the contract on Dec. 9, sending it for the city council’s approval.
The item first reached Urbana’s Committee of the Whole on Dec. 19, but was similarly postponed then in an effort to increase transparency and address citizen concerns.
“I appreciate keeping this in committee; I agree with having more time to digest and thoroughly understand all the aspects of the bargaining rules and process,” council members Grace Wilken said on Tuesday.
The Urbana department’s current three-year contract expires June 30, 2023. The previous three-year contract included department-wide raises of 1.5 percent, 2 percent and 2.5 percent in years one through three.
Several public commenters at recent Urbana council meetings have questioned the speed of the bargaining process and raised concerns over the contract’s limitations on Urbana’s Civilian Police Review Board.
The city’s independent, seven-member CPRB was established in 2011 to review citizen complaints regarding sworn Urbana police officers. Urbana officers are not required to appear in front of the board when they’re the subject of a complaint, and a separate side letter between the city and Fraternal Order of Police spells out additional limitations on the review board.
“I would urge the council to consider, if they can, removing the side letter, specifically because it really hamstrings any changes we are seeking in the ordinance, which our board has been looking at,” Urbana CPRB member Tony Allegretti said on Tuesday.
Allegretti mentioned a desire to remove the current policy that prevents anyone previously convicted of a felony from serving on the police review board.
“I was not prepared to vote on this; I think we need more time; in fact, I was feeling like we might need more than two weeks; I think we might need four weeks, but I appreciate how the motion was constructed so we can have some flexibility there,” Alderman James Quisenberry said. “I do think there is information that we want to get out to the public about the process and the constraints of the circumstances.”
The city of Champaign reached a three-year agreement with its police department in March 2022, eight months after their previous contract expired in July 2021.
Their contract denoted similar annual raises of 3 percent, 3.25 percent and 3.5 percent in years one through three, the first applied retroactively.