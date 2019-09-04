URBANA — Anyone who buys cannabis for recreational purposes in Urbana when it becomes legal Jan. 1 can add another 3 percent tax to the total bill.
On Tuesday, aldermen unanimously approved implementing a Municipal Cannabis Retailer’s Occupation Tax, which could help the city address its pressing structural deficit.
But the Urbana City Council wanted to be clear that Tuesday’s vote was only about a tax and not other issues concerning public consumption, future dispensaries and other local regulations.
Alderman Dean Hazen said he received several messages from residents since last week’s committee vote voicing their concern that “the tax resolution would be a carte blanche to use cannabis in public spaces.”
“I want to assure everyone that’s not the case,” Hazen said.
Mayor Diane Marlin added that a number of issues including zoning of future dispensaries; social consumption, such as in bars or other establishments; and criminal-record expungements and the associated workload and financial implications will “all be addressed in the coming months.”
“These are frankly things that are unknowns across the state,” Marlin said.
“The state is going to be working these questions as well.”
In other business, Marlin also said that the search for a new public works director is back on.
The role is currently being filled by city Administrator Carol Mitten, but Marlin announced Tuesday that the city has received multiple “quality applications” and that its search committee will be meeting this week to process them.
The city should have an idea of who the new director will be by the end of the month, Marlin said.
Marlin also announced that Mitten has sent a draft memorandum of understanding to the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center outlining the proposed obligations on the part of the city and the nonprofit concerning events there.
“We’ll look for comment and feedback, and there’s still a lot to be done on the city side to revise our public event ordinance,” Marlin said. “The IMC still needs to provide us with the house rules, but I’m pleased with the process that we have made so far. We’ve taken a step forward.”