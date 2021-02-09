URBANA — The Urbana City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution committing itself to ending structural racism and achieving racial equity.
The four-page resolution calls out the city for a history of Jim Crow laws, White supremacy, segregation and racial oppression.
“What I’m hoping is that this is a good first step,” said Ward 3 Alderwoman Shirese Hursey, who co-sponsored the resolution.
And she responded to public commenters who said that action is needed.
“It is not posturing. It is hopefully setting a path and a first step on a path where the city can go,” Hursey said. “My hope is that it will be considered part of most policy going forward when we are making policy.”
Co-sponsor Maryalice Wu, who represents Ward 1, said she plans to bring a resolution forward next week on police accountability.
“I have been working on a resolution that addresses some of the police accountability and some steps that we as a council can take,” she said.
Hursey, whose father, Paul Hursey Sr., became the first Black elected official in Urbana in 1964, said she worked with city staff to craft the resolution and research the history.
“The City hereby rejects the institutionalized legacy of racism and white supremacy that is our history and afflicts our community today,” the resolution states.
“The City of Urbana will strive to purge the perpetuation of discrimination that is institutionalized in our society through the power of its policies, procedures, and attitudes.”
According to the resolution, the Ku Klux Klan operated out of the Illinois Theater in Urbana and held “events with upwards of 3,000 members at a time when the County’s population was less than 60,000.”
As more Black residents moved to Champaign-Urbana after World War II, the resolution states, “Black citizens were systematically and illegally excluded from White neighborhoods through subdivision covenants, developer, Realtor, landlord, seller, and lending practices and were de facto confined to the ‘north end.’”
Black residents were also held back in the workforce, the resolution states.
“As late as 1968, there were no local Black doctors, lawyers, firefighters, and only recently had bona fide Black police officers been hired,” it states.
The resolution is based off a similar one passed last year by the Evanston City Council.