URBANA — Aldermen gave initial approval Monday to a measure enacting a 3 percent sales tax on recreational cannabis once it becomes legal on Jan. 1.
The unanimous vote with little discussion advanced the Municipal Cannabis Retailers’ Occupation Tax, which would affect NuMed, currently the city’s only dispensary. The vote followed last week’s public comment session, which saw 10 people voice their opinions on recreational cannabis sales in the city: seven for and three against.
NuMed Managing Member Keith McGinnis joined answered questions Monday on how the medical side of things will interact with recreational sales. McGinnis said it comes down to taxes, as medical sales are currently only taxed at state and federal rates.
Medical and recreational customers will get the same products but pay a different price. McGinnis said the sales experience might be different, too.
“We’ve been asking medical patients if they would be offended by having a recreational sale in the same space,” McGinnis said. “Most are very comfortable, but some of them have they would still like their privacy. So one of the questions is how are we going to distinguish between the point-of-sale area.”
There’s currently no requirement by law to have separate points of sale, McGinnis said, but NuMed is exploring adding a wall or divider to separate medical and recreational sales for privacy’s sake.
McGinnis added that so far, it seems Illinois won’t have the same banking problems other legal-cannabis states have seen, where many dispensaries and producers were relying on personally storing cash instead of opening a bank account.
Still, the business, he said, will remain mostly cash only for now.
Aldermen moved the tax forward for the council’s final approval next week, but Maryalice Wu reminded her colleagues that there are still some unanswered questions.
“I would like to emphasize that ‘public spaces’ is broad,” Wu said of a measure that would allow cities to designate certain locations for cannabis consumption. “I know we’re not voting on that now, so that might be an even longer conversation for later. But it’s something we need to think hard about.”