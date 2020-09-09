URBANA — The independent reviewers of the arrest of Aleyah Lewis said they hope their recommendations can lead to fewer arrests like hers.
Hillard Heintze concluded that Sgt. Michael Cervantes and Officer Eric Ruff’s actions were consistent with departmental policy, but made 18 recommendations, including an explicit mention of de-escalation in the use-of-force policy.
“These are the challenges of our time,” Senior Vice President Debra Kirby said. “We hope it has value for the community to help reduce incidents such as these.”
The Chicago-based firm concluded that Cervantes “complied with UPD policy regarding use of force” when he grabbed Lewis’ wrist and pushed his knee and elbow into her back while detaining her, according to the report, after getting a call of a shooting and a man with a gun in east Urbana. His thumb was broken during the struggle.
The report also found that Ruff “used only that amount of force that reasonably appears necessary” when he punched Lewis in the head and kneed her in the ribs to get her to comply with him putting handcuffs on her.
Alderman Jared Miller said that “there is a clear lack of effort being made for de-escalation in this (arrest), at least to a lot of folks.”
Kirby noted that “we have the advantage of hindsight. We have the advantage of reviewing all the videos and listening to the 911 tapes.”
“Had they waited that 30 seconds, we know today perhaps what would’ve happened,” she added. “But had Ms. Lewis been armed, had this happened, it could potentially be another circumstance.”
Alderwoman Julie Laut asked if it was common for officers to threaten to shoot subjects to get them to comply, as Ruff did, according to the report.
“Every situation is different,” Hillard Heintze senior director Mark Giuffre said. “Commands are being given for the civilians to raise their hands, to raise their arms. ... The commands weren’t being followed. What was the (911) call? The call was a possible shooting.”
The review cost about $20,000, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said.
The independent review followed an internal use-of-force review that found the officers complied with policy, and a review by Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, who concluded that no laws were broken.
Activists have called for the charges against Lewis of resisting arrest and aggravated battery of a police officer to be dropped.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz has filed additional charges against Lewis of criminal trespass to a residence, criminal damage to property and filing a false report with the Department of Children and Family Services in a separate June 23 incident.
Since the arrest of Lewis and the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Marlin has committed the city to police reform.
It cut police spending by about $120,000 and has adopted the “10 Shared Principles” developed in 2018 by the state NAACP and association of police chiefs, which include de-escalation, procedural justice and diversity in police departments.
Its civilian review board has also agreed to meet monthly instead of quarterly.