Urbana council meeting takes turn for the unexpected, leads to lengthy back-and-forth between members
URBANA — During a marathon committee-of-the-whole meeting that lasted every bit of four hours, one organization’s funding request was pushed back, another’s sparked a philosophical debate and a third brought some tension of its own.
In the middle of all three: Grace Wilken, the inquisitive, second-year Ward 6 representative, who dominated the night’s discussion, asking to be called upon 17 times and following up with questions on another 31 occasions.
Here’s a review of how the three proposed funding agreements — each coordinated in advance with Urbana Economic Development Coordinator Darius White, who joined the presenters at the table — were received:
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORP.
The ask: $38,763 as part of an economic development agreement. That total represents “approximately 10 percent” of the organization’s budget, according to the document staff prepared in advance.
The outcome: The request was bumped to Monday’s regular agenda and not to the consent agenda while awaiting more details on the EDC’s fiscal 2023 budget.
What happened: Following a comprehensive presentation by Executive Director Carly McCrory-McKay and a few general questions, Wilken shifted the focus to the financials, a recurring theme for the night and a familiar experience for the EDC.
A year earlier, Wilken proposed trimming the EDC’s request by $5,000, which passed by a 4-3 vote.
At this week’s meeting, Wilken said she found it “quite improbable” that the EDC’s budget would go up in such a way that 10 percent would amount to “an exact $5,000 increase every year.” This year’s request was for the exact amount as the previous year’s, before it was cut by $5,000 — $38,763.
VISIT CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
The ask: $15,000, part of a community partnership agreement. It’s the same amount the tourism agency received from Urbana a year ago — after its request was also trimmed by $5,000, upon Wilken’s urging.
The outcome: The agreement advanced to Monday’s consent agenda for a vote.
What happened: After a presentation, Wilken questioned VCC President/CEO Jayne DeLuce about one number in the “approved” column of the organization’s fiscal 2022 budget, showing a $20,000 contribution from the city of Urbana.
Wilken: “My understanding is that it was 15 (thousand). I didn’t know if that was because of some changes, that that was what it was budgeted before it was approved. Or if that’s just a typo in there …”
DeLuce: “It was originally approved by the VCC board at 20,000, and then you changed it to make it 15. So our budget was approved at 20. … The actual budget was 15.”
Wilken: “I see. OK. Thank you.”
This is where an agitated Shirese Hursey stepped in for the first time, directing her comments at her fellow council member. “I just have to say this, Grace, to also kinda help you with this: We had actually approved in the COW (committee of the whole) for VCC to get $20,000. And when it came time the next week for the city council meeting, you introduced an amendment to that and changed it to $5,000 less. So I don’t know if you remember doing that but that’s what you did.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY BLACK CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The ask: $5,000, part of an economic development agreement, the first between the city and the non-profit headed up by Champaign city councilman Will Kyles.
The outcome: The agreement advanced to Monday’s regular agenda.
What happened: An unexpected twist. Kyles’ presentation about the new partnership went over so well with council members that Wilken questioned aloud whether the city’s commitment was enough for all that Urbana was getting out of the deal. She made a motion to double the amount — to $10,000 — which caught everyone off-guard, including Kyles.
“There’s not a not-for-profit alive that would say no to more resources,” said Kyles, who at no point asked for the extra funding.
Wilken proposed the extra $5,000 could come from money no longer going to the dissolved Urbana Business Association. Mayor Diane Marlin stepped in at one point, explaining that city staff needed to look into the issue further before committing on the spot. “If you’re increasing it by $5,000,” she said, “you need to identify where that’s coming from.”
Hursey again: “My take is that we do the Black Chamber of Commerce a disservice if we try to decide for them what it is, the resources they need. They didn’t ask for $10,000. They asked for 5. And I don’t think it’s our place to just take over, especially when (Kyles) and Darius have established a relationship and an agreement on how this should go.
“I don’t want anybody to be set up to fail. And I don’t want the city to be set up to fail if we cannot find $5,000 to give. And I don’t want to set you guys up to be looking for that extra $5,000 and we’re not able to get it and you have put things in place.”
Wilken: Whether “we have $5,000 is not the question. ... It’s a matter of priority. Our ending general operating fund balance is 12.8 million with 32 percent of reoccurring expenses, with our goal of being above 25 percent.”
Hursey pointed out that first-time agreements such as this start small, then “build up.”
Wilken argued that the extra funding better aligns this deal with others the city struck, adding: “This is just about basic barely-even-scratching-the-surface of fairness.”
Hursey: “I think you’re missing the point. ... It is not unfair. It is an agreement the Black Chamber of Commerce made, as well.”
Ultimately, Wilken’s proposed amendment failed, with only Chris Evans joining her.
But council members were unanimous in their support of revisiting the agreement, most expressing some desire to do so before a full year had passed, and invited Kyles to come back at a date TBD.