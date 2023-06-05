URBANA — Fourteen months after Bryant Seraphin’s last shift, Urbana’s police department has a full-time leader.
By unanimous vote at Monday night’s special meeting, city council members approved the hire of Larry Boone as chief, effective immediately.
His two-year contract, made available prior to Monday’s meeting, will pay Boone an annual salary of $205,000, making him the city's highest-paid employee.
Asked by council member Chris Evans if the contract would make Boone the highest-paid employee in city history, Urbana HR Manager Femi Fletcher said she didn't have that information handy but "I imagine, yes."
Boone, a 33-year law enforcement veteran who retired as police chief of Norfolk, Va., in 2022 — emerged in April as the sole finalist for the job held down on an interim basis by interim Chief Rich Surles since Seraphin’s retirement.
During introductory comments prior to Monday night’s vote, Boone lauded the department's “incredible women and men,” adding: “I will only guarantee you this: the department you see today will be different going forward."
In response to a question about the need for transparency from council member Grace Wilken, Boone agreed, saying in part: “I don’t hide anything."
