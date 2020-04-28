URBANA — A 36-year-old substitute teacher was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching 10-year-old students at Leal Elementary School in Urbana last year.
Clarence Walker, 36, of Champaign, is accused of placing his hand underneath a student’s clothing, Lt. Dave Smysor said, and touching students’ bodies unnecessarily, “such as rubbing their backs and shoulders and giving unwanted hugs.”
Urbana Police were made aware of the allegations on Oct. 30, 2019, by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, which Smysor said was notified “as soon as the school district was made aware of the allegations.”
“Since the initial notification, Walker has not had access to school facilities or children while the allegations were being investigated,” he said in a news release.
“School district personnel worked closely with police detectives on notifying parents and assisted with setting up interviews with children who had been in contact with Walker.”
Walker is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a preliminary charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.