URBANA — Urbana federal Judge Colin Bruce will soon resume his full slate of responsibilities.

A panel of federal judges has “admonished” Bruce for sometimes-improper communications with prosecutors at the Urbana courthouse while finding it has not affected his decision-making in cases.

The Judicial Council of the Seventh Circuit, in an order released Thursday, said that Bruce could return to hearing criminal cases involving the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Sept. 1. Before that, he must review ethics policies and watch a training video for judges on preserving the public trust.

Reached by News-Gazette Media on Thursday, Bruce said he was unable to comment.

Given that his time to appeal the panel’s recommendation has expired, it’s safe to say Bruce accepts what his lawyer has described as a “minimal” punishment.

“I believe 60 more days of staying off of criminal cases involving the U.S. Attorney’s Office is relatively minimal. Admonishment is minimal. These are indications there may have been a technical violation but no evidence of bias in any case that has been before the judge,” said Marc Ansel, a Champaign lawyer who has represented other attorneys and judges in disciplinary proceedings.

“They did a lot of looking, thinking and working,” Ansel said of the panel of Seventh Circuit appellate and trial judges who reviewed Bruce’s conduct.

Background

Bruce’s removal from hearing criminal cases and the court’s official review launched last August after an article in the Illinois Times, based on documents filed in a criminal case, brought to light emails exchanged in December 2016 between Bruce and a paralegal in the U.S. Attorney’s Office with whom Bruce had previously worked.

A federal prosecutor in the Central District for 24 years — 21 of them in Urbana — Bruce was appointed as a judge by President Barack Obama in 2013 and took the bench in Urbana that October.

Bruce is the only district court judge in Urbana. Judge Harold Baker, who is on senior status, hears cases occasionally, and Eric Long is a magistrate judge, with limitations on what he may hear.

In its report, the panel noted that Bruce had longstanding friendships with many people in the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The emails between him and Lisa Hopps, sent on a Saturday, involved Hopps asking Bruce why he wasn’t at a retirement party for his former boss, James Lewis. He replied it was because he was involved in the trial of Sarah Nixon of Urbana, an international kidnapping case being tried in Urbana.

Bruce then went on to comment on the underperformance of one of the prosecutors involved in that trial. Hopps was not part of the case.

The report said Hopps shared those emails in late 2017, almost a year after they were written, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Bass after Bruce had issued a stinging order finding that Bass had misled him in the corruption case of former Peoria U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock.

(The entire prosecution team in the Schock case was later replaced, the case transferred to the Northern District, and the charges ultimately dismissed in March.)

Bass then brought the emails — which Bruce later described as “innocuous” and a “private email conversation with someone entirely uninvolved” in the case — to the attention of other lawyers in the Urbana U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Urbana prosecutors then shared the emails with the lawyers representing Nixon and began looking for other ex parte (shared with only one side) communications between Bruce and their office that they might need to disclose to Nixon’s lawyers.

Complaints filed

Following the publication of news stories about the email exchanges, then-Chief Judge Jim Shadid reassigned Bruce to hear civil cases only. That resulted in dozens of criminal cases having to be reassigned from Bruce to other judges in the Central District.

Those included the still-ongoing Brendt Christensen murder and kidnapping trial, which Shadid is hearing, and the alleged misuse of campaign and taxpayer funds by Schock, which was transferred to Judge Matthew Kennelly in Chicago.

The emails prompted separate misconduct complaints being filed against Bruce by Chief Judge Diane Wood of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and Thomas Patton, the public defender for the Central District.

Patton’s complaint alleged a pattern of “improper ex parte communications” between Bruce and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, many of them involving public-defender clients.

Bruce and Stacy Klayer, another paralegal from the Urbana office, testified at a Nov. 30 hearing in Chicago before the judicial panel investigating the complaints. The judges asked Bruce questions and Ansel argued on Bruce’s behalf.

Besides responses to the complaints from Bruce, the judges also reviewed about 1,230 emails between Bruce and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and interviewed other employees in the Urbana courthouse who outlined how business is done.

The report references the “culture of the Urbana courthouse” and that scheduling matters were often handled informally long before Bruce took the bench.

The justices found that the vast majority of Bruce’s emails had to do with scheduling, while others were compliments or words of encouragement to prosecutors or paralegals on the handling of certain cases that had been resolved.

Findings

The justices noted that Bruce admitted that some of his communications “were flatly inappropriate and others were unwise” and that he should have realized that the December 2016 emails to Hopps that got him in hot water were improper.

“He noted he wrote the emails because he was frustrated in having to miss Mr. Lewis’s going-away party because of the Nixon trial, that he, of course, did not expect that the emails would ever be made public, and that he believed he was speaking personally with a friend who was not involved in the Nixon matter. Again, however, they were improper; he says that they can be ‘correctly characterized as a misstep or a blunder,’” the report said.

Even after finding some of the communications improper, the justices found “no evidence and received no allegation” that the ex parte communications impacted Bruce’s rulings or put either side at an advantage.

But they expressed concern over the appearance of impropriety given the publicity surrounding the Bruce emails.

“The public heeds the judiciary’s decisions on the belief that it operates independently and with integrity, and this case suggests that such belief in Judge Bruce’s work on cases involving the (U.S. Attorney’s) office may have waned. ... We believe it is proper to make public that we have investigated the matter and taken appropriate disciplinary action,” the report said.

Aftermath

In the wake of his public embarrassment over the emails, the report noted that Bruce has already adopted a policy of “not communicating with any counsel about anything, including scheduling, administrative or ministerial matters.” He directed his clerks to do the same and all parties now have to file motions “even for the simplest ministerial matters.”

Now-retired Magistrate Judge Dave Bernthal, who spent 21 years on the bench in Urbana, said that’s unfortunate for the attorneys and the people paying them. The Urbana courthouse does not operate the way courthouses in Chicago do, he observed.

It “really illustrates the difference between a small courthouse and the Northern District, but maybe even more so between the court of appeals and the judges in the trenches. At least some of the judges in the court of appeals apparently don’t appreciate the difficulty of forcing lawyers to file motions for every routine thing,” he said.

“In terms of the impact in a small courthouse, it is significant. This isn’t something that Colin Bruce started. It’s been going on for a long time and did not cause any problem. It just made us more efficient,” he observed.

Bernthal said Bruce’s admonishment “shows that the court did not feel there was an ongoing or significant problem” and that the public should be reassured that the justices were “very thorough” in their investigation.

That said, the order stands as a good reminder to judges and lawyers alike that they “not get too casual,” Bernthal said.

Nixon, meantime, who was convicted in the kidnapping case and sentenced to 26 months in prison in May 2017, is seeking a new trial.