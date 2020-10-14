Urbana fire officials are investigating two fires that took place only about eight hours apart.
Fire Department Division Chief Clint Weidert says crews were called to 710 South Race Street at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday for a detached garage that was on fire.
Weidert says there was heavy flames showing when firefighters arrived on scene. He says there was also a downed power line behind the garage that was damaged during the fire.
He says the detached garage was destroyed, but nothing else in the area was damaged. A dollar damage estimate was not available. There were no injuries.
Meanwhile, Weidert says firefighters were called back out at around 6:25 a.m. Wednesday for a mobile home fire at 507 Crystal Lake #8.
Weidert says there was smoke and heavy flames showing when crews arrived on scene. He says the resident of the mobile home had safely escaped and firefighters rescued two of the three cats that were inside.
He says a third cat had got out on its own. Weidert says the mobile home is considered a total loss.
A dollar damage estimate was not available. There were no injuries in the second fire either.