URBANA — Urbana police are investigating the holdup of a convenience store and gas station in that city early Wednesday.
A police report said about 12:42 a.m., a man came in the Circle K, 2011 N. Lincoln Ave., and forced the male cashier, who was on a step ladder, to open the cash register.
The robber threatened to stab the employee but no knife was seen. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store.
The robber was a man wearing a grey sweater, black pants, a skull cap, mask and gloves, the report said.
If you have information on this holdup, call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.