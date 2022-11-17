URBANA — As authorities continue to investigate threats to made to Urbana High, the district is asking students to learn from home for a second straight day.
“Due to the events that have occurred over the past several days and the ongoing investigation, we will continue with another asynchronous E-learning day on Friday, Nov. 18, for UHS,” the district announced Thursday on Twitter. “Asynchronous means that students will work from home on assignments at their own time and pace.”
Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum added that student families can pick up meals from 7 to 10 a.m. at door 9 of the school.
In an email Wednesday, Urbana High School received its third threat of a shooting. The district canceled classes for the building on Thursday as an investigation from the FBI and local police continued.
On Nov. 7, phone calls made to the high school from an unknown male and unknown female threatened a school shooting and a bomb. No immediate threat was detected after a hard lockdown.
Similar voicemails were found on school phones on Nov. 9, as students returned to classes after Election Day. The calls prompted a soft lockdown.