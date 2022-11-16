Urbana High placed on lockdown after another threatening email
URBANA — For the third time in two weeks, Urbana High is on lockdown after a threatening message was left with the school.
In a letter to families and staff, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the email, which arrived prior to fifth hour, prompted the district to take action "out of precaution."
"We have put the school on a harder lockdown while we investigate the credibility of the threat," she wrote. "We are working with several law enforcement agencies at this time.
"Students remain secure in their classrooms and are not being released."
No specifics about the threat were provided.
It's the third time in two weeks that district and law enforcement officials took action following threats. Last Monday's, made against both the high school and middle school, prompted the district to cancel classes for the day and Urbana police to call on the FBI for assistance.
Police believe those threats were made by two individuals — an unknown make and female — who detailed a possible school shooting and bomb threat in separate phone calls.
Police said the first caller, a male, stated he “was going to kill students by shooting them,” followed a short time later by calls by a male and female making similar terroristic threats.
Both schools were also placed on soft lockdown last Wednesday, after a caller made similar threats to the ones Monday.
As had been planned, there was an elevated police presence at both schools when students returned Wednesday morning after taking Tuesday off for Election Day.