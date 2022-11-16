Urbana police and the FBI are doubling down in their efforts to figure out who is intimidating students and staff and disrupting classes at Urbana’s middle and high school.

For the second time in three days, callers to the high school, speaking to an employee early Wednesday, threatened to shoot at students, according to Urbana police investigator Sgt. Dave Roesch.

“It’s difficult to know if the threats are locally generated, especially with spoof (phone) numbers and the ability to spoof IP addresses. It’s a daunting task,” he said of their investigation.

Unlike similar calls Monday that prompted the closure of Urbana High School and Urbana Middle School, district officials on Wednesday decided to hold classes. There were no classes on Tuesday because of elections.

The schools were put on a soft lockdown and police increased their presence.