URBANA — A year ago, the sound of bouncing basketballs would’ve emanated out of the small gym at Urbana High after school.
But on Thursday, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory- Tatum sat behind a desk at the front of the gym, marveling at how smoothly the district’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic went over two days.
“It’s been working great,” she said. “Everybody who’s come through has said it’s been pretty seamless.”
Ivory-Tatum imagined a much more hectic, drawn-out process when the district applied to have its own vaccination clinic last week.
She and some of her staff visited the I Hotel and Conference Center to see exactly how the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District ran its community clinic, where people signed in without any physical contact and were moved quickly from station to station.
“It was pretty awesome to see that many people come together to make it work,” said Randy Ashman, the school district’s director of facilities.
On Thursday, Ivory-Tatum and Chief Information Officer John Gutzmer checked people in at their clinic, providing stickers to keep contact to a minimum. Six tables, evenly spread out in two rows from basket to basket, were manned by a nurse.
Those tables filled about half the floor, with the other half cordoned off for vaccine recipients to wait for 15 minutes in case of a reaction. If they did have one, three EMTs were standing by, two of whom work for the district in different capacities. Luckily, that type of reaction is extremely rare with these vaccines.
Half of the gym was roped off for staff to sit for 15 minutes, just in case they were to have an adverse reaction to the vaccine.
A day earlier, those tables were filled constantly. By Thursday, that stream slowed to a trickle.
In one corner sat a small refrigerator where the vials of the Pfizer vaccine were stored. They had to be thawed and diluted precisely.
Amy Marx, nurse at Dr. King Elementary, was one of a few people in charge of preparing the shots after receiving training at the health district.
The instructions were specific, and she had to fill up syringes with a mixture of the vaccine and saline exactly to the correct tiny lines.
“If you have bad eyesight, it’s very difficult to do,” Marx said.
By the evening, around 70 percent of the district’s staff had received their first shot.
Piper Harvey, a nursing assistant in Carle’s labor and delivery department who is in nursing school at Parkland College, was finishing a long day after working at the district’s testing site in the morning.
The Urbana alum is doing everything she can to help, including making sure the nurses are supplied with enough vaccine.
Harvey recently got her second dose, which she said has brought her relief, because the past year has been especially stressful.
When she began working as a CNA a little over a year ago, she said, she didn’t imagine she’d be back in the gym of her alma mater from morning to night administering tests and helping vaccinate the majority of her former district.
Knowing that she’s doing everything she can to help, though, brings her comfort.
“All of these people getting it right now, I’m just like, ‘We’re all taking one step toward beating COVID and trying to make things better instead of just huddling up, not wearing our masks, and all of that,’” she said. “It’s just been a great experience.”