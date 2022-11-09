Urbana High School, Middle School under soft lockdown after receiving threat similar to Monday's
URBANA — The high school and middle school are both under soft lockdown after a caller made threats similar to ones two days earlier, Urbana Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum informed district families Wednesday morning.
As had been planned after multiple threats Monday, there was an elevated police presence at both schools when students returned Wednesday morning after taking Tuesday off for Election Day.
Unlike Monday, when buses were rerouted to Lincoln Square and classes were called off, "the decision was made to continue to have school today at both UHS and UMS" after district officials met with police, Ivory-Tatum said.
Classes are in session today at UHS and UMS.— Urbana Schools #116 (@Urbana116) November 9, 2022
Please see the following note for more information. pic.twitter.com/JXj3b65jP8
She went on to say: "Urbana Police will maintain a visible presence at or around Urbana schools for the entire day. Police and the FBI continue to investigate the calls that we are receiving.
"As always, safety is our main priority, and we will continue to work with the police to maintain a safe presence."
Urbana Police asked for assistance from the FBI in identifying those responsible for Monday's threats, believed to have been made by multiple individuals.
Not long after an unknown male called to say he “was going to kill students by shooting them” and also made mention of a pipe bomb, “several additional calls were made Monday morning by an unknown male and female caller from different numbers, with similar terroristic threats,” Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said.