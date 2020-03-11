URBANA — An Urbana High School student who allegedly set a fire in a restroom trash can Tuesday was arrested.
The state’s attorney’s office Wednesday was reviewing police reports about the incident allegedly sparked by Shaylan Palmer, 18, who listed an address in the 400 block of East Eureka Street in Champaign for appropriate charges.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said a fire alarm sounded throughout the school at 1002 S. Race St., U, at 11:20 a.m., prompting the evacuation of the whole building.
The fire was quickly located in a third-floor restroom. It was contained to the trash can, which was filled with paper towels. The Urbana Fire Department responded.
"School staff began reviewing video to see who was going in and out of that hallway and were able to narrow it down,” said Smysor.
Police arrested Palmer at the high school and took him to the police department for an interview.
"He didn’t really provide much of an explanation. He was just playing around,” Smysor said the youth told officers.