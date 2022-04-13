URBANA — At 10 a.m. Tuesday, hundreds of Urbana High School students streamed out the door, many of them carrying handwritten signs reading “Clothes are not an invitation,” “My dog knows what ‘no’ means” and “Silence doesn’t mean ‘yes.’”
The organized walkout coincided with National Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Month. Students spread word of the impending demonstration through social media.
“I think everyone was surprised at the turnout,” sophomore Anna Ginsburg-Sullivan said. “It was talked about around the school — my teacher around third hour said I was welcome to go, and he supported it.”
About 300 students took their message to Carle Park just west of the school and demonstrated for a half-hour.
According to Assistant Superintendent Kim Norton, student representatives met with Principal Taren Nance ahead of time to loop in administrators.
Students used the demonstration to voice their own experiences with sexual harassment to school officials, Ginsburg-Sullivan said.
“Most people there really believed in what we were protesting and aren’t eager to stop after this,” she said. “We plan on holding another event similar to this at a school board meeting to bring further attention to this cause.”
Administrators plan to “follow up with small group assemblies and with students individually that have reached out to share any concerns or suggestions,” Norton said.