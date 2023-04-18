URBANA — The three newest members of Urbana High’s leadership team showed up for Tuesday night’s school board meeting decked out in matching Tiger orange and black.
They coordinated their colors ahead of time, being close friends and co-workers long before deciding to switch school districts together.
After finishing the day across town at Champaign’s Jefferson Middle School, Principal Jesse Guzman and Assistant Principals Jessica Hines and Melissa Kearns made the 5-mile drive to Urbana, where they were unanimously approved as the high school’s new administrators, effective July 1.
The Unit 4-to-District 116 pipeline is becoming a familiar one for Urbana, which hired its first-year middle school principal (Derrick Cooper), superintendent (Jennifer Ivory-Tatum) and assistant superintendent for HR (Angi Franklin) from Champaign.
Vowing to “make sure all of our students are college- and career-ready moving forward,” Guzman offered thanks and brief comments Tuesday night in two languages — first in English, then in Spanish.
A former Edison Middle School social studies teacher, Guzman succeeded Franklin as Jefferson principal in 2018 and was joined by Hines and Kearns (Urbana High Class of ’04) two years later.
He’ll become the fourth administrator to lead Urbana High in six years and replace Taren Nance, to whom the board voted not to offer a new contract after two years in the role.
Guzman was among eight applicants who responded to the district’s national callout for a high school principal. Just three of those met the eligibility requirements of the job, Franklin said Tuesday.
Three rounds of interviews later, Guzman emerged as the clear-cut best candidate for the job, based on feedback from committee members who took part in the process, Franklin said.
There were no internal applicants for any of the administrative positions at the high school, she noted.
“Although the candidate pool was small, it does not diminish the excitement our district has to hire experienced administrators with longevity in the community and a commitment to our students, staff and families,” Franklin said.
Hines and Kearns will take the spots on the high school org chart currently held by Julie Blixen and Janice Nolan, who’ll be reassigned after this school year — Nolan to Preston Williams Elementary, Blixen to King Elementary.
The rest of Urbana High’s current leadership team — Assistant Principals Christine Rinkenberger and Steve Waller — will remain in place in 2023-’24.
The school board also signed off Tuesday night on the promotion of Maria Elvir — from Urbana Middle School associate principal to district-wide special education administrator.