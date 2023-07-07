URBANA — It will be months before an Urbana couple may be able to return to their home, damaged by fire in the wake of last week’s storm.
Urbana Fire Capt. Ryan McCarty said an alert firefighter noticed arcing and sparks coming from the house at 905 E. Water St. last Saturday afternoon, July 1, about 3:30 p.m.
“The house did not have power,” said McCarty, “but somehow the house was being back fed, its aluminum siding acting as a conductor, and all four corners of the house were energized.”
That meant that firefighters were unable to safely enter to do anything about the light smoke and small flame they could see coming from the front porch of the home north of East Main Street.
“We could only spray water through the roof eaves to keep the fire in check until Ameren could get there,” said a frustrated McCarty. “They were busy, swamped and overwhelmed. It delayed our work.”
“For a firefighter, that’s hard to do, to sit and wait because we can’t go in,” he said.
He estimated an Ameren crew arrived within 15 to 30 minutes and got the house de-energized.
“Once we got in there, we had the fire out in 20 minutes,” he said.
“They’ll be displaced for a while. Due to multiple investigators and entities involved, it will probably not be a quick process for them,” said McCarty.
The cause, he said, remains undetermined and under investigation.
The captain on the call that day, McCarty said he brought back off-duty firefighters to cover other stations then called for Champaign to send a crew to relieve his people, who were flagging from heat exertion.
“The weather was so hot and humid,” said McCarty. “We just needed fresh bodies. Standing around in all that stuff is a workout for your body.”
“We were there almost four hours,” he said of the response.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be checked out after a piece of plaster ceiling fell on him during overhaul. He was treated and released, McCarty said.