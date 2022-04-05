URBANA — Fire investigators continue to try to figure out what sparked a fire in a campus area home that displaced several residents.
Urbana Fire Battalion Chief Clint Weidert said firefighters were summoned about 5 p.m. Monday to a 2 1/2 -story home in the 1100 block of South Busey Avenue, just east of Lincoln Avenue and about two blocks north of Pennsylvania Avenue.
“It was dispatched as an attic fire,” Weidert said. “There was quite a bit of smoke from the roof top area almost in its entirety. It (fire) eventually broke through the roof line and some of the eaves on the front part of the house.”
Weidert said firefighters had the fire contained and under control within 30 minutes but stayed another two hours or so dousing hot spots and cleaning up.
Ceilings had to be torn down and there was heavy water and smoke damage throughout the home, making it unlivable.
“It was a significant loss,” he said, unable to estimate a dollar figure.
Weidert said the owner lived there and rented rooms in other parts of the house. He said five or six people would have to find other living arrangements.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Weidert said he believes one of the occupants called it in. They were all out safely by the time firefighters arrived and no one was hurt.