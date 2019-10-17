URBANA — It took a couple tries, but Urbana has found a contractor to collect its residents' leaves.
The city posted leaf collection dates on its website Thursday: Nov. 4–8, Nov. 18–22 and Dec. 2–6.
"We had to do two rounds of bids before we had some bidders," Urbana recycling coordinator Courtney Kwong said. "The first week will be a little later, but the season is also a little later as well."
Urbana only collects leaves, which need to be placed in 30-gallon paper bags at the curb before 6 a.m. on residents' U-Cycle collection day.
Champaign, which collects leaves and other yard waste, started its collection this week.
The city is broken up into 10 zones, with collection running from Oct. 14 to Dec. 13. A detailed map can be found at champaignil.gov.
Danville's yard-waste collection runs from Oct. 7 to Dec. 12.
Mahomet's leaf collection runs from Oct. 14 to Nov. 27.
And Rantoul's leaf collection runs from Oct. 14 to Dec. 6.