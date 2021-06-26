URBANA — An Urbana man who is accused of molesting a child was arraigned Friday in Champaign County Circuit Court on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
If convicted, Theodore Beranek, 49, of the 1600 block of East Fairlawn Avenue, could face six to 60 years in prison on each of the counts.
The charges allege activity that happened June 11 at Beranek’s home.
Urbana police received information from the Department of Children and Family Services that the victim was spending the night at Beranek’s home.
Mistakenly thinking the victim was asleep, Beranek allegedly put his hand down the child’s pants and touched the child’s sex organ and allegedly manipulated the child’s hand so that the child was touching Beranek’s sex organ, according to reports.
The child reported to parents what happened and gave a consistent statement to a trained interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center, resulting in the criminal charges filed Friday.
Beranek turned himself into authorities Friday and appeared with his attorney, Tony Bruno of Urbana, before Judge Ramona Sullivan for arraignment. She ordered him to have no contact with the child and be back in court July 27.
Beranek posted bond and was released from jail later Friday.