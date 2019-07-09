Terrance Deandre Mosley, 30, of Urbana, charged Monday, July 8, 2019, with home invasion with a firearm; home invasion causing injury; two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer; being a felon in possession or use of a weapon; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon or vehicle with threat of violence; and misdemeanor domestic battery in an incident early Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Mimosa Drive, Champaign.Champaign County Jail Terrance Deandre Mosley, 30, of Urbana, charged Monday, July 8, 2019, with home invasion with a firearm; home invasion causing injury; two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer; being a felon in possession or use of a weapon; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon or vehicle with threat of violence; and misdemeanor domestic battery in an incident early Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Mimosa Drive, Champaign.