URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly hit his girlfriend during a home invasion early Sunday, fired shots on the street and battered the officers who responded faces multiple felony charges.
Terrance Deandre Mosley, 30, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Silver Street, was charged Monday with home invasion with a firearm; home invasion causing injury; two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer; being a felon in possession or use of a weapon; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon or vehicle with threat of violence; and misdemeanor domestic battery.
Mosley’s bond was set at $200,000.
Judge John Kennedy ordered electronic monitoring for Mosley and directed that he undergo a risk assessment.
Mosley is due back in court July 23.
According to a Champaign police report, at 2:47 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1100 block of Mimosa Drive, where a man, later identified as Mosley, allegedly battered his girlfriend, then fired shots into the air on the street.
After officers arrived, Mosley allegedly battered them during his arrest.