URBANA — An Urbana man charged with allegedly having sex with a minor is being held in the county jail in lieu of $100.000 bond.
Chad Owsley, 37, who listed an address in the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, was arraigned Friday on criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges in connection with acts that allegedly happened at his apartment on July 6 with a younger female who lives in the same apartment complex.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren McQueen told Judge Jason Bohm that on that day, Owsley reportedly asked the teenager to “hang out” with him in his apartment after she had a fight with her boyfriend and supposedly sent her emails that had sexual overtones.
While there, he allegedly offered to perform sex acts on her, but she declined.
She told police that he then removed her clothing and forcibly had sex with her, McQueen said.
The victim’s boyfriend allegedly saw Owsley doing something to his girlfriend through a balcony window on that day.
Police interviewed Owsley earlier and he denied any kind of contact with the girl. But in a Thursday follow-up interview with Urbana police, McQueen said, Owsley admitted having sex with the girl but said she consented and that he thought she was older than she is.
Bohm ordered Owsley to have no contact with the alleged victim or her apartment and to be back in court Sept. 24.
If convicted of the sex assault charge, the more serious, Owsley faces penalties ranging from four to 15 years in prison.