URBANA — An Urbana man who allegedly was swapping stolen merchandise for drugs has been charged with a number of felony offenses.
Champaign police Sgt. Dave Griffet said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force had been investigating Herman F. Williams Sr., 56, for the past few weeks, using informants to buy drugs from him on two occasions.
On Wednesday, officers with a search warrant went to Williams’ apartment in the 500 block of East Green Street, Urbana, shortly after 5 p.m.
Griffet said Williams was leaving the apartment, heading for his car. When police stopped him, he had a small bag of suspected cocaine in his hand and was arrested.
Officers then searched the apartment and found more than an ounce (36 grams) of suspected crack cocaine, 12 grams of powder cocaine, 3.5 grams of crystal meth, about 2 ounces (57.6 grams) of suspected cannabis and $6,709 in cash.
They also found a cache of miscellaneous items that appeared to police to be payment for drugs.
"There was a bedroom full of brand-new merchandise: tools, alcohol, clothing, housewares, personal toiletries and hygiene items,” Griffet said. “Through our investigation, we learned these items were being traded for crack cocaine and Mr. Williams was selling these items.”
Williams was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony because of the amount involved; methamphetamine delivery; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of stolen property.
If convicted of the cocaine count, Williams could go to prison for between six and 30 years.
Judge John Kennedy set his bond at $25,000 and told him to be back in court Sept. 3.