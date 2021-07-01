URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted he broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home more than a year ago has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Marcus J. Hampton, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to residential burglary for the March 11, 2020, intrusion into an apartment on Silver Street.
The woman called Urbana police to report that Hampton was pounding on the door and that he made his way in as she was on the phone.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher said Hampton took the woman’s phone, purse and car keys.
In exchange for his plea to the residential burglary, Bucher dismissed three other pending criminal cases in which Hampton was charged with domestic battery, escape and aggravated driving under the influence.
Bucher said Hampton had prior convictions for attempted robbery, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, obstructing justice, misuse of a credit car and driving under suspension.
Hampton was given credit on his sentence for 362 days already served.