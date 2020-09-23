URBANA — An Urbana man already in jail charged with the 2018 murder of a man in Champaign and shooting at an occupied car in Champaign in 2019 has been charged with another violent crime.
Michael Simmons, 22, whose last known address was in the 2100 block of West Beardsley Avenue, was arraigned Wednesday for aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery for his role in the Nov. 21, 2019, shooting of three men in the 600 block of Alabama Avenue in Champaign during an apparent drug ripoff.
Gregory Sappington, 38, has been in custody since late February for the same allegations and is scheduled to be back in court Oct. 6.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said that on Nov. 21, around 10:15 p.m., Champaign police were dispatched to the Alabama Avenue location for shots fired. En route, they learned that three men had shown up at the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds so they diverted there.
In interviews with the three men, they learned that one man had been asked through a text message to show up there to sell drugs to Sappington. When he arrived, Sappington approached his vehicle and reportedly told him he had a friend — Simmons — who also wanted to buy cannabis.
At that point, Simmons allegedly pointed a gun at the man and took the man’s cannabis. He then asked for the man’s cellphone and when the man balked at handing it over, Simmons allegedly tried to pistol whip him.
The man handed over the phone, then Simmons tried to grab money from the man’s pockets but the man pushed Simmons away. At that point, Simmons allegedly opened fire and hit the man.
The two other men in the car were also hit by gunfire and one of them was also robbed of his cellphone.
If convicted of the Class X felony charges, Simmons would have to serve the lengthy mandatory prison sentences after any he might receive for unresolved crimes of which he stands accused.
Those include:
— The March 23, 2018, murder of Ricky Green of Urbana, who was fatally shot during a robbery in the early morning hours at the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park in north Champaign. He died several hours later.
— The June 21, 2019, aggravated discharge of a gun for allegedly shooting at a car on Willis Avenue near Harvard Street. No one was injured in that.
— May 4, 2019, aggravated fleeing and eluding police for allegedly speeding away from an Urbana police officer trying to stop him for traffic violations.
Simmons has been in custody since Feb. 27 on the murder charge with a $1 million bond. He’s tentatively set to be tried by a jury Oct. 20.