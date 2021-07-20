URBANA — Three more felony charges have been tacked on to the case against the Urbana man who authorities say was behind last week’s breach at the Champaign County satellite jail.
That makes seven total felonies Yevgeniy Nikolaev faces in connection with a chaotic series of events that left the Urbana jail with more than $100,000 in damages.
Nikolaev, 37, heard each of the counts during Monday’s straightforward arraignment. He appeared via Zoom from the McLean County Jail in Bloomington, where he was taken after officials determined he was too high a security risk to be housed in the Urbana jail.
When asked Monday by Judge Roger Webber whether he wished to be represented by the public defender’s office, Nikolaev replied: “At the moment, yes, your honor.”
Those were the most words he spoke during the brief conference, which ended with Webber setting a probable-cause hearing for 2 p.m. Aug. 17. Nikolaev is being held on $2 million bond.
The most serious of the seven charges Nikolaev faces — attempted first-degree murder of a correctional officer, for allegedly trying to hit Champaign County Jail Lt. Ryan Snyder with a stolen pickup truck — comes with a sentence of 20 to 80 years in prison.
A masked Nikolaev remained unemotional as Webber read the first charge, which alleges he “without lawful justification and with the intent to kill Ryan Snyder, knowing Ryan Snyder was an employee of the local correctional agency performing his official duties, drove a truck toward Ryan Snyder while he was attempting to prevent you from driving that truck through the front entrance of the Champaign County satellite jail, causing Ryan Snyder to have to dive out of the way to avoid being struck by that truck.”
Nikolaev was also arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to state-supported property, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated DUI, theft and unlawful vehicular invasion.
Last Wednesday morning, authorities say, Nikolaev stole a pickup truck, which he repeatedly rammed into a sallyport outside the jail, the area where squad cars drive in to drop off prisoners. He then allegedly proceeded to strike an empty van, drove through a motorized security gate for employees, swung around to the front circle drive of the jail and drove toward the front door, where two lieutenants were responding to the chaos.
One fired and hit the truck but not Nikolaev. Another dove for cover.
Authorities say Nikolaev then drove on to Lierman Avenue, crashed the truck in a ditch, tried to steal another truck, was fought off by the woman driving it and was chased down by officers.
There was no new insight shed Monday about what Nikolaev had in mind when he breached the jail. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz declined to say what authorities believe his motivation was when asked about it last week.